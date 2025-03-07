Ex-New Jersey police officer admits hacking into woman's Snapchat, sending nude photos to her Facebook friends

A former Mount Laurel, New Jersey police officer pleaded guilty this week to accessing thousands of college email accounts, hacking multiple women's social media accounts and distributing private images they saved on those accounts — while on duty.

Moorestown resident Ayron Taylor, 25, pleaded to charges of elements of computer theft and official misconduct Monday, the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office said.

Multiple police departments across the county including Riverside, Evesham, Mount Laurel and Delran worked on the investigation along with the BCPO's High-Tech Crimes Unit and the New Jersey State Police.

Work began in 2022 when a woman contacted Evesham Township police to report her Snapchat and Facebook accounts had been hacked, and an unknown person sent nude photos she had taken of herself to her Snapchat contacts, messaged them to her Facebook friends and posted them on her Facebook page.

Investigators later learned of other victims and found what they all had in common: each one had a student email address at Rowan College at Burlington County. Taylor accessed about 5,000 RCBC students' email accounts.

It wasn't clear how Taylor obtained that access; police said the college cooperated with investigators.

"The charges reflect the fact that Taylor engaged in illegal computer activity from his own personal devices while on duty as a patrol officer," BCPO said in a news release.

Taylor joined the Mount Laurel Police Department after graduating from the police academy in October 2021. He was suspended after the initial charges in this case and later resigned after the department moved to fire him.

The case was prosecuted by Stephen Eife, supervisor of the BCPO Special Victims Unit. Evesham police detective Christopher DeFrancesco led the investigaiton.