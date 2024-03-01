Watch CBS News
Sports

Philadelphia Eagles release 2-time All-Pro safety Kevin Byard

/ AP

Digital Brief: March 1, 2024
Digital Brief: March 1, 2024 02:23

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles released two-time All-Pro safety Kevin Byard on Friday in a salary-cap move, months after acquiring him from Tennessee.

The 30-year-old Byard had one year left on his contract and the move helped the Eagles clear about $13 million in cap space.

Byard was largely ineffective in his short stint with the Eagles. He had one interception and 75 tackles in 10 regular-season games.

The Eagles sent safety Terrell Edmunds and fifth and sixth-round draft picks in 2024 to the Titans for Byard in October.

Byard was the first pick in the third round of the 2016 draft and had been Tennessee's longest-tenured defensive player.

Byard and the Titans restructured his contract in July just before training camp.

First published on March 1, 2024 / 6:33 PM EST

© 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.