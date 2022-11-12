Avonte Maddox to miss Week 10 against Commanders with hamstring injury

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles' starting nickel cornerback Avonte Maddox has been ruled out for Week 10's game against the Washington Commanders on Monday night. Maddox has been dealing with a hamstring injury that he suffered in Philadelphia's 29-17 victory over the Houston Texans.

Backup slot cornerback Josiah Scott will most likely replace Maddox against Washington.

"Yeah, we're thinking that he'll be his replacement," Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said.

In six games this season, Maddox has recorded 27 total tackles, one interception and forced and recovered one fumble.

Scott filled in for Maddox earlier this season against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Arizona Cardinals when he missed the game with ankle injury. Scott played 89% snaps on defense against the Jaguars and 100% of the snaps versus the Cardinals.

In those two games combined, Scott had eight total tackles, including two tackles for loss, and one pass deflection.

Backup cornerback Josh Jobe has also been ruled out against the Commanders with a hamstring injury.

Scott was a limited participant in practice on Thursday and Friday, but he was a full participant on Saturday.

Scott will go against a Commanders receiving core that features Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel and Jahan Dotson.

Jahan Dotson is active for Week 10#WASvsPHI | #HTTC — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 12, 2022

Dotson is returning for the first time since he suffered a hamstring injury in Week 4. The Commanders activated him on Saturday.

Samuel lines up in the slot the most out of all Commanders wideouts. His 363 snaps in the slot rank fourth in the NFL this season.