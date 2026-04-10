Chester, Pennsylvania renames street for Grammy-winning R&B artist Avery*Sunshine in hometown tribute

The city of Chester celebrated one of its own Friday by renaming a street in honor of Grammy Award-winning R&B artist Avery*Sunshine during an emotional homecoming ceremony.

Edwards Street near the intersection of West 4th Street is now known as Avery*Sunshine Way. The soulful singer, known for her powerful voice and dynamic stage presence, said the recognition from her hometown meant even more than industry accolades.

"To see your folks being proud of you, that's powerful," Avery*Sunshine said. "It has eclipsed that feeling that I got when they called my names for the Grammys."

Dozens of people gathered around as city leaders unveiled the new street sign, drawing cheers and applause from the crowd. The ceremony took place outside Saint Daniels United Methodist Church, where Avery*Sunshine discovered her love of music through singing in the choir and playing piano as a girl.

"This was my first stage," Avery*Sunshine said. "Church, standing up and having to move those people who didn't clap, but fanned. How do I move them? And I had no idea I was getting my first lesson in communicating and entertaining."

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Born Denise Nicole White at Crozer Chester Medical Center in Upland, Avery*Sunshine began training in classical music before shifting to jazz and R&B. Her hit "Call My Name" reached No. 1 on the Billboard Adult R&B Songs chart.

"We have a song called Blackity Black," Avery*Sunshine said. "And I think that it is for any young girl like me that you could be anything you want to be."

That message resonated with city leaders, including Mayor Stefan Roots, who proclaimed a day in her honor and praised her impact.

"It's her talent, her music," Roots said. "She's an independent artist who hasn't sold out to the big record labels."

For the artist, the honor marks a full-circle moment, rooted in the community that helped shape her. Now based in Atlanta, Avery*Sunshine said she remains deeply connected to her hometown.

"Chester is a part of every bit of who I am," she said. "And I'm proud of every bit of it."