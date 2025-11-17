Born with cerebral palsy, a Haverford woman shares her story of resilience in new book

A Haverford woman born with cerebral palsy is inspiring readers across the region with her first book, "Wheeling Through a Life of Possibilities."

Author Lauren Shipman, 36, has spent her life navigating physical challenges — and pushing past every limitation placed in front of her. Now, she's sharing her story of determination, purpose and hope.

Author Lauren Shipman CBS Philadelphia

Shipman's story begins on the day she was born, Sept. 11, 1988, when a medical emergency left her without oxygen, resulting in lifelong mobility challenges. She uses a motorized wheelchair and has undergone years of physical therapy, surgeries and setbacks.

But from the very start, her family says she refused to give up.

For the last seven years, Lauren has worked at the Haverford YMCA, caring for children and connecting with families. She rarely misses a day.

"The kids mean so much to me — and my coworkers," she said.

Her positivity and consistency have made her a beloved part of the Y's community.

Lauren Shipman working at the Haverford YMCA CBS Philadelphia

Shipman attended Neumann University, where a professor encouraged her to turn a series of essays into a book. That push led her to develop a passion for storytelling — and eventually publish her first memoir.

"He encouraged me to combine a couple of papers and make them into a book," she said.

Before she became an author, Lauren set out to accomplish another lifelong goal: Walk across the stage at her college graduation.

She spent nine months in physical therapy preparing for that moment.

When the day came, she did it — greeted by cheers from classmates, professors, and family.

Throughout her life, Shipman says she's been told "no" more times than she can count. But every challenge only strengthened her belief in what is possible.

Lauren Shipman at her college graduation CBS Philadelphia

"I've been told a lot of no's since I was young because I'm in a wheelchair," she said. "But I can do anything."

Her book captures that message page after page. "Wheeling Through a Life of Possibilities" has already sold more than 200 copies on Amazon, where readers describe it as uplifting, humorous, and honest.

Lauren hopes her journey encourages others to chase their goals, no matter how long the road may be.

"Throughout my life I keep proving people wrong," she said. "And inspiring people that anything is possible when you put your mind to it."

Her story is a reminder of the power of resilience, representation, and believing in yourself.