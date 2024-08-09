Phillies' OF Austin Hays lands on 10-day injured list with hamstring strain

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Austin Hays, who the Phillies acquired at the trade deadline to play every day in left field, is headed to the injured list with an injury that has hit Philadelphia hard this season.

The Phillies placed Hays on the 10-day IL retroactive to Thursday with a left hamstring strain in a series of roster moves.

Philadelphia called up outfielder Cal Stevenson from Triple A Lehigh Valley and right-handed pitcher Max Lazar. Lazar replaces Thursday night's starting pitcher, lefty Kolby Allard, who was optioned to the IronPigs. The club designated first baseman Darick Hall and righty pitcher Max Castillo for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster for Stevenson and Lazar.

Hays suffered the injury in the Phillies' 9-4 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night. He left in the third inning.

The 29-year-old Hays played 10 games since coming over from the Baltimore Orioles in a trade on July 26. He's hitting .263/.282/.395 (.677 on-base plus slugging percentage) with two doubles, one home run and five runs as a Phillie.

Hamstring injuries have plagued the Phillies this season. Trea Turner missed 38 games with a hamstring strain, and Brandon Marsh and Bryce Harper also missed time with hamstring strains.

Stevenson, 27, joins the Phillies after hitting .307 with a .908 OPS with 21 doubles, five triples and seven homers. While he's a left-handed hitter, Stevenson has decent splits this season — .925 OPS vs. righties, .828 vs. lefties.

Allard made three appearances and two starts with the Phils, posting a 3.46 ERA in 13 innings. He picked up his first major-league win Thursday night since Oct. 4, 2022.

Lazar, who was signed as a minor league free agent in December 2023, made 34 relief appearances across Double A and Triple A this season. He struck out 53 batters across 40 1/3 innings with a 1.79 ERA and 13 saves.