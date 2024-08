Introducing Clearwater Threshers' surprise star: The new bat dog's unforgettable debut This bat dog for the Phillies Single-A affiliate in Clearwater, Florida made her big debut Friday night. Safe to say it did not go to plan. She missed this bat completely before relieving herself on the field. Lucy May is just 10 months old. The team says even though she doesn't have the whole bat-fetching thing down just yet, she's keeping her job.