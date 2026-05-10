Man dies after ATV crashes into car in North Philadelphia, police say

A man driving an ATV in Philadelphia died after crashing into an Uber carrying multiple passengers Saturday night, police said.

The 22-year-old man was driving an ATV westbound on Thompson Street — the wrong way on a one-way street — while a gray Toyota was traveling east on Thompson Street and then making a right turn onto 15th Street. The ATV driver ran a red light and crashed into the Toyota, which was an Uber carrying a driver and four minor passengers, just before 9:30 p.m., according to Philadelphia police.

The man driving the ATV was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead shortly after the crash. The 35-year-old man driving the Toyota was taken to an area hospital, where he is listed in stable condition, police said.

The passengers in the Toyota were taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for treatment, police said.

Police are investigating the crash.