Atlantic City commissioners vote to unanimously oppose using airport to shelter migrants

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- A unanimous "no" was the response of Atlantic County commissioners to having migrants brought to Atlantic City International Airport. 

The commissioners passed a resolution with an 8-0 vote that opposes using the airport as a shelter. 

The airport is one of 11 sites the Department of Homeland Security recommended as a shelter for migrants who recently arrived in New York City.

But leaders in Egg Harbor Township say there just aren't enough resources.

First published on September 6, 2023 / 8:59 PM

