Atlantic City commissioners vote to unanimously oppose using airport to shelter migrants

Atlantic City commissioners all vote no to having migrants brought to AC airport

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- A unanimous "no" was the response of Atlantic County commissioners to having migrants brought to Atlantic City International Airport.

The commissioners passed a resolution with an 8-0 vote that opposes using the airport as a shelter.

The airport is one of 11 sites the Department of Homeland Security recommended as a shelter for migrants who recently arrived in New York City.

But leaders in Egg Harbor Township say there just aren't enough resources.