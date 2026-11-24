Atlantic City officials are preparing for a coastal storm that is expected to bring damaging winds to New Jersey's shore on Thanksgiving Day.

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. and other city officials are set to announce storm preparation details Tuesday afternoon.

The press conference is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. You can watch it live on CBS News Philadelphia's streaming and YouTube channels.

Our NEXT Weather Team has been tracking the storm system as the threat of coastal flooding and damaging winds intensify.

While moderate to potentially major coastal flooding is possible around Thursday's high tides, damaging winds are the primary concern as gusts of 70 mph are possible across portions of South Jersey and the Jersey Shore.

CBS News Philadelphia

The winds could topple over trees and power lines, potentially leading to widespread power outages on a day when many people will be cooking and hosting holiday gatherings.

This story will be updated.