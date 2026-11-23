You'll want a heavier jacket heading out the door Tuesday morning, and you'll likely need it throughout the day. Keep the sunglasses handy, though, as sunshine will dominate the forecast.

Weather conditions look favorable for both the morning and evening commutes along the I-95 corridor. Tuesday will also be a great opportunity to get an early start on your Thanksgiving travel or finish up any outdoor holiday preparations.

NEXT big weather changes

Wednesday remains dry and cool, with highs in the lower 50s. While much of the day looks favorable for holiday travel, clouds will increase, and winds will strengthen Wednesday night as a powerful storm moves north toward the Philadelphia region.

Thanksgiving Day is shaping up to be a significant weather impact day, with widespread rain, potentially damaging winds and coastal flooding.

CBS News Philadelphia

Rainfall totals of 1-2 inches are possible, with wind gusts reaching 40-50 mph inland and 50-60 mph along the coast. Power outages and tree damage are also possible.

High wind watches and coastal flood Watches have been issued for portions of the New Jersey and Delaware coastlines. Moderate to potentially major tidal flooding is possible around Thursday morning's high tide.

The combination of heavy rain and strong winds could create difficult travel conditions along the I-95 corridor and impact outdoor Thanksgiving festivities, including the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Even across the Poconos and Lehigh Valley, temperatures currently look warm enough for primarily rain.

The storm pulls away on Black Friday, although lingering morning showers and wind gusts of 30-40 mph remain possible. Conditions improve considerably for the remainder of the holiday weekend, with sunshine returning and temperatures generally in the 50s.

The bottom line: enjoy one more mild afternoon today before temperatures tumble nearly 20 degrees Tuesday.

Early Thanksgiving travel looks mainly dry, but Thursday is a NEXT WEATHER ALERT DAY for a potentially powerful coastal storm bringing heavy rain, damaging wind gusts and coastal flooding.

The greatest impacts are expected Thanksgiving afternoon and night, with improving conditions Friday.

Here's your 7-day forecast

CBS News Philadelphia

Tuesday: Sunny, cooler. High 52, Low 43

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy. High 51, Low 34

Thursday: NEXT Weather Alert. High 57, Low 45

Friday: Windy. High 58, Low 55

Saturday: Sun returns. High 54, Low 46

Sunday: Nice day. High 60, Low 40

Monday: Partly cloudy. High 58, Low 46

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