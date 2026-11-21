Family, friends, neighbors and community leaders packed into Uptown Skatepark in Atlantic City Saturday to honor the memory of one of their youngest members — Jayden Barger — with a memorial celebration of life. The 7-year-old boy was killed in a traffic crash earlier this year and left a lasting impression on his skating community.

The nonprofit Skate AC, whose work is dedicated to empowering youth through skateboarding, mentorship, art, and recreation, hosted the day, which included bike distribution, skateboard giveaways, youth raffles, music, food, prayer and shared memories of Barger.

A permanent mural marking Jayden's easy ear-to-ear smile was unveiled at the park, as well as a plaque in his honor.

One of Jayden's friends, LaDonna Marie, performed a song in honor of Barger, and Jayden's mother shared an emotional moment on the importance of keeping her son's memory alive.

Skate AC founder and executive director Jason Klotz said the day was much more than just giveaways.

"It was about reminding every child here that they are loved, that their lives matter, and that even through tragedy, we can come together through God, love, and community to create something beautiful," Klotz said.

Klotz said nearly every child in attendance went home with a gift in Jayden's honor.

Fusion Church helped in building and donating 32 bicycles, while brands like Vans, Element Skateboards and Quiksilver provided dozens of shoes and skateboards. Atlantic City Parks and Recreation gave away waterpark and arcade tickets.

During the ceremony, Councilman Aaron "Sporty" Randolph announced plans to name the corner of the skatepark in Jayden's honor. Randolph also announced upcoming traffic safety improvements, including stop signs and speed bumps.

Klotz said the event reflected Skate AC's mission of building stronger communities through skateboarding, mentorship, recreation, and meaningful opportunities for young people.

"Jayden loved being outside, having fun in the sun, and enjoying life with his friends," Klotz said. "Saturday's celebration was about giving that same joy back to the children of Atlantic City — ensuring that Jayden's spirit continues to inspire kindness, unity, and positive change for generations to come. Forever young. Forever loved. Forever Uptown."

Skate AC

Klotz said more events are in the works, including a memorial for long time friend and skateboarder Lorenzo, who died tragically on a motorcycle a few weeks ago.

"Our community is huge and sometimes we lose our loved ones, but part of my job is to be strong and honor our fallen members. We'll be doing another mural for Lorenzo at the Sovereign Avenue skatepark in the next week, too."