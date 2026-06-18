Atlantic City police officer Christian Ivanov released from hospital 2 weeks after double shooting

More than two weeks after he was injured in a shooting, an Atlantic City police SWAT officer has been released from the hospital.

Sgt. Christian Ivanov, a member of the Atlantic City Police Department's SWAT team, was one of two officers shot while serving a warrant the afternoon of June 2, 2026.

According to Atlantic City police, Ivanov sustained life-threatening injuries in the shooting, while the other officer was released the next day.

The father of three exited AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Thursday morning to applause from local officers and an escort from the honor guard.

Ivanov and the other officer, Robert Reynolds, were serving the search warrant in the 100 block of North Florida Avenue when both were struck by gunfire. Mayor Marty Small Sr. said 52-year-old Donald Gardner shot at the officers, hitting one near his head and said that officer was lucky to be wearing a helmet.

According to the New Jersey Attorney General's Office, Reynolds then shot Gardner, who's also known as Donald Capriotti.

Ivanov was taken to the intensive care unit and was in "stable but serious" condition after the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.