Shooting in Atlantic City, New Jersey, leaves suspect dead, 2 police officers injured, mayor says

A shooting in Atlantic City, New Jersey, has left a suspect dead and two officers wounded Tuesday, Mayor Marty Small Sr. said.

The shooting happened in the area of the 100 block of North Florida Avenue. Chopper 3 was over the scene, where a large police presence could be seen.

CBS News Philadelphia

The conditions of the two officers weren't immediately available. According to Small, the two officers were executing a search warrant.

The shooting is under investigation by the New Jersey Attorney General's Office.

This is a developing story and will be updated.