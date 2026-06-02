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Shooting in Atlantic City, New Jersey, leaves suspect dead, 2 police officers injured, mayor says

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Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
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A shooting in Atlantic City, New Jersey, has left a suspect dead and two officers wounded Tuesday, Mayor Marty Small Sr. said.

The shooting happened in the area of the 100 block of North Florida Avenue. Chopper 3 was over the scene, where a large police presence could be seen.

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CBS News Philadelphia

The conditions of the two officers weren't immediately available. According to Small, the two officers were executing a search warrant. 

The shooting is under investigation by the New Jersey Attorney General's Office.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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