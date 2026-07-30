Atlantic City lifeguard arrested for attempting to meet up with teen for sex, prosecutor says

A longtime Atlantic City, New Jersey, lifeguard was arrested this week after he allegedly tried to meet up with a teenager for sexual conduct, officials said Thursday.

Stephen M. Pagnoni, 38, of Egg Harbor Township, thought he was chatting online with a 15-year-old girl when he arranged to meet her at a park in Cherry Hill to have sex in exchange for money, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Cherry Hill Police Chief John Ostermueller said in a press release.

Pagnoni was actually communicating with an undercover detective from the Camden County Prosecutor's Office High Tech Crimes Unit. When Pagnoni arrived at the park, members of the Cherry Hill Police Department Tactical Response Team and the prosecutor's office took him into custody, officials said.

Pagnoni is charged with attempted manufacturing of child sexual abuse material, attempting to lure a child, attempted sexual assault of a minor, attempted prostitution with a minor and related offenses.

Pagnoni worked as a lifeguard for Atlantic City Beach Patrol for about 20 years, but he has been suspended from the role, officials said.

Officials are asking anyone with information about this case to contact Sergeant John Cochran of the Camden County Prosecutor's Office at 856-225-8826 or via CAMDEN.TIPS.