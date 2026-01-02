New Jersey man rescued from ocean charged after attempting to stab firefighter with screwdriver

A New jersey man was charged after trying to stab a firefighter with a screwdriver while being rescued from the water on New Year's Eve.

Emergency crews in Atlantic City responded to a report of a man in distress off the jetty near Rhode Island Avenue Beach. Firefighters spotted Christopher Treadway, 31, of Mays Landing, New Jersey resident, floating just beyond the jetty. He appeared conscious but was not actively swimming.

Firefighter Dominic Gitto entered the water with a rescue longboard to reach Treadway. During the rescue attempt, Treadway resisted and allegedly tried to stab Gitto with a concealed screwdriver. Gitto was able to deflect the screwdriver and bring him to safety.

Officials believe Treadway was experiencing a psychiatric episode.

Rescue crews arrived with a waverunner and a rescue sled, but multiple attempts to secure Treadway onto the rescue sled failed by his continued resistance. Rescue crews then formed a chain and pulled the individual into shallow water, where he again became combative. Atlantic City Police officers then entered the water to help gain control of Treadway and ultimately took him into custody.

During the rescue, Gitto's dry suit began taking on water, exposing him to frigid ocean temperatures. After exiting the water, he began experiencing symptoms of acute hypothermia. Fire department personnel provided immediate care and took him to Atlantic City Medical Center, where he was treated for hypothermia and released later that afternoon.

Treadway, 31, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes resisting arrest, and other related charges.