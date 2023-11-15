Atlantic City fire: 2-alarm blaze on boardwalk outside Resorts Casino Hotel placed under control

Fire on Atlantic City boardwalk placed under control, fire officials say

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- A two-alarm fire outside of Resorts Casino Hotel on the Atlantic City Boardwalk was placed under control after burning for nearly an hour on Wednesday, the city's fire department said.

The fire started at about 3:48 p.m. and crews placed it under control at 4:30 p.m., the fire department said.

The blaze spread to Resorts Casino's exterior wall and part of the sign above the boardwalk entrance. Some smoke made its way into the building, which forced brief evacuations of businesses near the boardwalk's entrance, the fire department said.

The fire department said the casino floor remained open.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.