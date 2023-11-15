Watch CBS News
Local News

Atlantic City fire: 2-alarm blaze on boardwalk outside Resorts Casino Hotel placed under control

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Fire on Atlantic City boardwalk placed under control, fire officials say
Fire on Atlantic City boardwalk placed under control, fire officials say 00:22

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- A two-alarm fire outside of Resorts Casino Hotel on the Atlantic City Boardwalk was placed under control after burning for nearly an hour on Wednesday, the city's fire department said. 

The fire started at about 3:48 p.m. and crews placed it under control at 4:30 p.m., the fire department said. 

The blaze spread to Resorts Casino's exterior wall and part of the sign above the boardwalk entrance. Some smoke made its way into the building, which forced brief evacuations of businesses near the boardwalk's entrance, the fire department said. 

snapshot-1.jpg
Raul Correas

The fire department said the casino floor remained open. 

No injuries were reported and the casino is still open for business. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

First published on November 15, 2023 / 6:09 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.