Officials in Atlantic City, New Jersey, are urging residents in flood-prone areas to voluntarily evacuate ahead of a strong storm expected to hit the Jersey Shore on Thursday.

The storm could bring dangerous flooding on Thanksgiving Day, city safety officials said on Wednesday. Residents in flood-prone areas are encouraged to leave their homes by 7 a.m. Thursday.

Residents who had water in their homes during the nor'easter in September could see the same this time around as this storm could cause some of the worst flooding since Superstorm Sandy, officials said.

Residents can park their cars for free at the Wave and Showboat parking garages through at least Saturday afternoon, officials said in a news release. At the Showboat garage, drivers should scan the QR code at the entrance and use this code: ACRES.

Residents who need help evacuating or want a ride to the Atlantic City Convention Center should call the Atlantic City Police Department's non-emergency number, 609-347-5780.

The Atlantic City Public Safety Emergency Operations Center will be fully staffed during the storm, and residents can check Facebook pages for the city as well as the police and fire departments for updates.

New Jersey is under a state of emergency Wednesday night and Thursday because of the dangerous weather in the forecast.

Officials also reminded residents to check on neighbors, especially older adults and people who might need help leaving.

In nearby Brigantine, officials are also preparing.

"All the flood gates are closed to try to keep the water from backflowing up through the storm drains and through our golf course ponds into neighborhoods," city manager Tiger Platt said Wednesday.

Brigantine's promenade was damaged and much of the beach was washed away in the September storm. Now, the big concerns are the wind and Thursday morning's high tide.

Officials there are also asking residents to move their cars to higher ground and stay off the roads during the storm.