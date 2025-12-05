Fire damages Peanut World on Atlantic City Boardwalk, three other businesses

Four businesses along the Atlantic City boardwalk, including the iconic Peanut World, were damaged in a fire Friday afternoon, fire officials say.

The fire started at Peanut World at Martin Luther King Boulevard and the Boardwalk around 4:00 p.m. The fire caused smoke damage to three nearby businesses, which were closed at the time.

Atlantic City Fire Department Chief Scott Evans said crews arrived quickly and made "an aggressive interior attack on the building," using forcible entry to access businesses.

Fire officials said heavy smoke billowed from the fire but was quickly brought under control.

CBS News Philadelphia

Photos obtained by CBS News Philadelphia show the aftermath and damage from the fire.

More than 40 firefighters and EMS workers assisted in extinguishing the fire.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.