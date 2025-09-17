South Jersey community college honors those who served with Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall replica

Standing in the rain, Robert Kickish searched for his friend's name, a Marine who was killed during the Vietnam War.

"Actually, it brings tears to my eyes to be truthful, sometimes I choke up a little bit when I do see his name and everything," said Robert Kickish, who lives in Somers Point, New Jersey.

Robert Kickish and his wife, Margaret, stopped by Atlantic Cape Community College in Mays Landing, where a replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall now sits in the center of campus. The 82-foot-long wall arrived Tuesday, and it's one of several ways the college is commemorating 50 years since the end of the Vietnam War.

"Lives were lost; there has to be some people realize the sacrifices they put up," said Margaret Kickish.

Dignitaries placed wreaths of honor in front of the wall Wednesday, and the college held a ceremony to honor those who lost their lives, along with those who served and came home.

Paul Hornig and Ray Williams, both Vietnam vets, helped organize the event.

"Most important is to give respect for the 58,000-plus that are out there on that wall who gave the ultimate, but also to thank those that when they came home were not appreciated," Hornig said.

Many Vietnam veterans felt they were treated poorly after the war, but Atlantic Cape is shining a spotlight on their service and inviting the public to visit the wall to help honor their sacrifice.

"I think it's extremely important so we never forget, and I think being from that era, we will never forget, but I think want to pass it along to our kids, the next generation and the generation after that," said Robert Kickish.

The college is hosting a number of free events to honor veterans, and the memorial wall will be on campus through Saturday.

The memorial wall is part of the American Veterans' Traveling Tribute, which is a nationally recognized, veteran-owned and operated business dedicated to honoring those who have served our country, according to the website.