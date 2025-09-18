Watch CBS News
18-year-old high school student shot, killed by ATF agent in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania

An 18-year-old high school student who was shot by an agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on Thursday evening has died.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office said that Kendric Curtis, 18, died at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh a little after 3 a.m. on Friday.

The shooting happened on Waugaman Street at the Linmar Terrace housing complex around 6:20 p.m. on Thursday. 

In a statement Thursday night, Pennsylvania State Police said ATF and FBI agents "working in a joint investigation" were involved in the shooting. It was not immediately clear why the agencies were in Aliquippa, and more details surrounding the shooting were not immediately released by authorities.   

Aliquippa Mayor Dwan B. Walker said that Curtis was an Aliquippa High School student. A Trauma Support Team will be on-site at the Junior/Senior High School on Friday during student arrival and the district will have resources throughout the day as needed for students.

A neighbor described an emotional and tense scene in Beaver County, highlighted by a large police presence. 

A photo of the scene showed at least nine police vehicles near where the shooting happened. Witnesses said they heard multiple gunshots.

img-3240.jpg
A large police presence in Aliquippa on Sept. 18, 2025.  Photo Credit: KDKA

"We're frustrated because we don't want this to be a new normal," resident Sandra Pope said. 

The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the shooting. The ATF said in a statement that it is "supporting" the investigation "as needed."

"We're asking for clarity and calmness," Walker said. "We're asking people to search their inner self, take a deep breath, get all the facts before you snap to judgment and quick to punish."

Walker added that he is praying for the victim and his family. 

Editor's note: The person who was shot and killed was previously identified by officials as being 17 years old.

