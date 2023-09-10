Watch CBS News
105K at-home COVID tests from Philadelphia Department of Public Health recalled

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- At-home COVID-19 tests from the Philadelphia Department of Public Health have been recalled. The recall has been issued for 105,000 "Flow-Flex" COVID-19 antigen home test kits with the lot number: COV2110012.

The department said during a routine check, it discovered the lot number was not listed on the FDA's "shelf-life extension" website.

If you have any of those tests, you are advised to throw them away and contact the health department for a replacement.

