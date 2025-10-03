New Jersey mom furious following claims her 5-year-old daughter was assaulted by teacher's aide

A Salem County mom is furious after she claims her 5-year-old daughter was assaulted at school by a teacher's aide.

Mariah, who asked us not to use her last name, is raising concerns because she believes the school didn't handle the situation properly.

"There's a bruise starting to form here, it's from when she tried to catch herself on the chair," said Mariah, as she pointed to bruises that she said started to appear on the back of her daughter's legs, arms and neck.

Mariah said her 5-year-old was assaulted by a paraprofessional, also known as a teacher's aide, inside John Fenwick Academy in Salem.

"I think I was numb, I just kind of stared at her," Mariah said.

According to Mariah, she received a call around noon on Thursday stating that her daughter was misbehaving in her kindergarten class. Less than two hours later, her phone rang again.

"I received a call from the principal stating that I needed to come to the school immediately. When I asked if my daughter was in trouble or OK, she said she didn't want to talk about it over the phone," Mariah said.

Mariah said that when she arrived at the school, she was told what had happened and then demanded that the police be called.

CBS News Philadelphia obtained a copy of a police report filed after the incident. It said the paraprofessional "picked up a student, forcefully placed the student in a chair, resulting in her striking the back of her head on a metal cabinet."

"I asked where the paraprofessional was, they said they sent her home, and then I asked where the police were, and they said they do not contact the police that they were doing an internal investigation," Mariah said.

CBS News Philadelphia contacted the Salem City School District for more details. The superintendent responded in a statement that reads:

"Salem City School District's top priorities are the safety, well-being and academic success of every student. We are deeply committed to maintaining a secure and supportive learning environment for everyone in our community.

To uphold this commitment, we must strictly adhere to our legal and ethical obligations concerning confidentiality and privacy. In accordance with all applicable state and federal laws—including the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA)—we cannot publicly discuss, confirm, or comment on any specific individual student or personnel matter.

We want to assure our families and the public that any concern is taken seriously. All matters are handled internally with the utmost care, thoroughness, and fairness, ensuring full compliance with established procedures and the law. The district remains steadfast in its dedication to serving the needs of our students and fostering a positive educational experience."

CBS News Philadelphia learned that the State of New Jersey Department of Children and Families is also now investigating. No charges have been filed.

Mariah said her daughter doesn't want to go back to school, and she hasn't been allowed to speak with the teacher who witnessed and reported the alleged assault. Mariah also doesn't know if the paraprofessional has been allowed back in the classroom.

"As a parent, it's like you do whatever you can to protect your kids, but I never expected this in a kindergarten class," she said.

CBS News Philadelphia also contacted the Salem County Prosecutor's Office, and they would only confirm that this is an active investigation.