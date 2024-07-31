As another heat wave hits Philadelphia area, expect more humidity, too

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After another high in the low 90s on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday look even hotter. Even though this looks to be a rather brief three-day heat wave (the normal high is 87, so highs in the low 90s aren't far from normal), the humidity may make Thursday and Friday feel like near 100.

Consequently, the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for a good portion of the Delaware Valley through Friday evening.

The weekend doesn't look much better, unfortunately. While an increase in clouds might mean the end of the heat wave, it also means ... well, clouds. Highs will stay in the upper 80s, but the humidity will remain very high, and the moisture in the atmosphere will mean any storm in the afternoons could be locally heavy.

You have probably heard about the giant wildfires across California, Oregon, Canada and now Colorado. Hundreds of thousands of acres have burned, destroying homes, towns and state and federal forests. Sadly, the largest fire in California, the Park Fire in Chico, was caused by arson.

The Park Fire is almost three times the size of Philadelphia and remains out of control as of Wednesday evening. Smoke from the Park Fire is so thick that it is visible on satellite imagery and we may see signs of the smoke all the way here, thousands of miles away. While it will NOT be like last summer with thick, dense smoke at the surface, watch for a "milky" sun and darker colors around sunrise and sunset.

Smoke in the atmosphere scatters more light waves so we end up seeing only the longer waves — the reds and oranges.

Here's your 7-day forecast

Thursday: High of 95, low of 73. Feels like 100+

Friday: High of 92, low of 75. Few storms

Saturday: High of 89, low of 75. Some sun, then PM storms

Sunday: High of 87, low of 75. Isolated shower

Monday: High of 91, low of 74. Shower chance

Tuesday: High of 87, low of 72. Mostly sunny

Wednesday: High of 88, low of 72. Partly cloudy

