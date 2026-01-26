Fire damages Arthur Rann Elementary School in Galloway Township, New Jersey, police say

A fire damaged Arthur Rann Elementary School in Galloway Township, New Jersey, Monday morning, according to police.

The fire started just after midnight at the school on South 8th Avenue in Galloway, police said.

Police said the fire happened inside a classroom at Arthur Rann Elementary School. It was quickly extinguished.

The classroom where the fire happened was the only one to sustain fire damage, but other classrooms sustained minor damage, according to police.

Police said the fire doesn't appear to be suspicious, but it's under investigation.

Stephen P. Santilli, the superintendent of Galloway Schools, said in a letter to families in the district that the fire didn't start because of a space heater inside the school.

"Gossip and speculation will continue to circulate as this story makes the news and spreads on social media, please know that I will continue to update you on the facts as they become available," Santilli wrote in part. "Currently, the cause of the fire remains under investigation, but does not appear suspicious in nature."

Arthur Rann Elementary School was closed Monday due to the weather after snow fell in South Jersey Sunday, but it's unclear if the school will be open Tuesday.