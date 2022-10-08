Local musician hopes to use his platform to put end to Philadelphia's gun violence problem

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A local artist and youth advocate is using music to try and put an end to the gun violence that's happening across Philadelphia.

"Youth feel hopeless. They don't feel like they're heard. They don't feel like they're supported. Their basic needs are not met," Arsin Clemons said.

Arsin Clemons is an artist and advocate attempting to meet Philadelphia's youth where they're at and he's using music to do it.

He is releasing his music video called "Voices from My City" this weekend. It's part of his social media campaign called #PrayForPhilly Challenge.

He's encouraging local artists like himself to get involved to put an end to the gun violence in the city.

"We have to save ourselves. We can't wait for some superman to come to save us. We have to find out what our strengths are and use that. My strength is music," Arsin said.

He has worked with youth for 20 years and says when it comes to violence, the most pressing issues right now are youth getting access to critical resources like jobs and mental health resources.

CBS: "You see the situation in Roxborough, what's going through your mind when you see all of this?"

Arsin: "I just see young people who have no guidance, resources, mental health treatment. It's definitely a strong emphasis on mental health treatment. That's what it's really about."

Through the challenge, Arsin is encouraging other musicians to use their art to uplift kids. Kids between the ages of 12 and 17 are also encouraged to submit their work and ideas.

This #PrayForPhilly challenge was just launched recently, but Arsin says he can already tell it's having a positive impact.

"I know it is because I've already connected with a lot of youth and connected them to services at this point," Arsin said.