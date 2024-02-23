Arsenal to face Liverpool at Lincoln Financial Field in July as part of Rivals in Red Tour

Digital Brief: February 23, 2024 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Premier League soccer is coming back to Philadelphia this summer.

Arsenal and Liverpool will play at Lincoln Financial Field on Wednesday, July 31, as part of the Rivals in Red Tour, the Philadelphia Eagles announced Friday.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 9 a.m. ET on Tuesday - there's a TEG Sport presale at 9 a.m. Monday.

Arsenal was in the U.S. last summer as part of the Soccer Champions Tour. Liverpool last played in America five years ago.

Last summer, the Premier League's Summer Series saw three matches played at the Linc.

The Linc hosted Chelsea, Brighton & Hove Albion, Fulham, Brentford, Newcastle United and Aston Villa last summer.

Earlier this month, FIFA announced Philadelphia will host six 2026 World Cup matches, including a match on July 4.

The World Cup is just one of several major sporting events happening in Philadelphia in two years.

The city will also host the 2026 MLB All-Star Game and Home Run Derby, as well as the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

Delaware County will host two golf events in 2026. In Newtown Square, Aronimink Golf Club will host the 108th PGA Championships. Merion Golf Club will host the 2026 U.S. Amateur.