Premier League kicks off USA Summer Series with tripleheader at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field

PHILADELPHIA, Pa.(CBS) – It's a big weekend for soccer fans of all ages!

Lincoln Financial Field will host an English Premier League doubleheader Sunday when Fulham takes on Brentford at 4 p.m., and then Newcastle United battles Aston Villa in the nightcap at 7 p.m.

Saturday night, Chelsea got the upper hand in a 4-3 thriller against Brighton and Hove Albion in the first game of the weekend tripleheader.

Meanwhile, these matches are a dress rehearsal for Philadelphia as the city gets set to host World Cup matches in 2026. FIFA recently announced they would be reversing the World Cup back to the traditional 12 groups of four teams, meaning the city of Brotherly Love could now be in line to host up to eight to nine matches over the course of the tournament.