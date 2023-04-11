Premier League to kick off Summer Series in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Premier League is coming to South Philadelphia this summer. The league said Chelsea and Brighton and Hove Albion will kick off its first-ever preseason tournament in the United States in July.

The game is scheduled for Saturday, July 22, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Fans can express their interest in tickets on the Premier League Summer Series website.

Pre-sale tickets will be available on April 25, with tickets opening up to the general public on April 26.

The Linc will also host two other matches on Sunday, July 23.

Fulham will play Brentford at 4 p.m. with Newcastle United facing Aston Villa at 7 p.m.

The Summer Series will take place in five U.S. cities on the East Coast, the Premier League said Tuesday.

"We are delighted to be bringing six clubs to the USA in July for the first-ever Premier League Summer Series," Premier League CEO Richard Masters said in a news release. "Our clubs have incredible supporters in the U.S., who passionately follow their teams throughout the season. We have seen this dedication first-hand from the tens of thousands who have attended our Mornings Live fan events and are excited to be building on this by bringing live Premier League action to five cities this summer."

The other participating cities include Atlanta, Harrison, New Jersey, Orlando, Florida and Landover, Maryland.

Six teams will participate in the preseason tournament.

Nine matches will be played in the Summer Series between July 22 and July 30.