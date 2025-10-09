Philadelphia man tracked by stolen AirPods arrested in connection with Bucks County home invasion

A Philadelphia man was tracked down by stolen AirPods and later arrested in connection with a terrifying home invasion in the middle of the night in Bucks County.

Neighbors remain shaken up by the home invasion and robbery that occurred in the usually quiet Upper Southampton neighborhood just off Street Road and Davisville.

Police were called early Tuesday morning for a report of a burglary in progress. When they arrived, two women inside, a mother and daughter, said a man entered their home, going into the 25-year-old daughter's bedroom and getting on top of her.

She screamed, drawing her mother's attention. Both women fought the man off, who fled through a garage door. Police recovered a knife and an extension cord in the bedroom that they believed the man brought inside the home.

With the help of police, one of the victims used the Find My feature on her iPhone to track her stolen AirPods. This led detectives to Aramingo Avenue and East Somerset Street in Port Richmond.

That's where officers found a black 2014 Kia Forte that matched the description of the man's vehicle, along with the stolen AirPods.

Nafees Fisher, 33, who was inside the car, was taken into custody. Fisher now faces several charges and remains in custody at the Bucks County Correctional Facility.

"Upon their approach to the vehicle, when there was enough of a distance to hear an audible alert, they alerted the audible feature on the Find My AirPods, which confirmed that this individual was in fact in possession of the victim's Airpods," said Jennifer Schorn, Bucks County district attorney.

It's still not clear why Fisher entered the home, as the district attorney calls him a stranger to this family.

The mom and daughter inside were not seriously injured, but they are asking the public for any information that can help them figure out why this happened and other crimes Fisher may be linked to in the area. Anyone with information is asked to come forward and call police.