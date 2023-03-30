Two Army helicopters crash in Kentucky; as many as 9 feared dead

The Army says two of its helicopters crashed Wednesday night in Trigg County, Kentucky. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin says it's feared that as many as nine people were killed.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted that, "We've got some tough news out of Fort Campbell, with early reports of a helicopter crash and fatalities are expected." He said Kentucky State Police, the state Division of Emergency Management and local officials were responding.

A general view of the site after helicopters crashed in Trigg County, Kentucky, U.S., March 29, 2023. WKDZ Radio/Handout via REUTERS

Fort Campbell said the crash, at about 10 p.m., involved two 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) helicopters on a routine training mission. They were HH60 Blackhawks, the fort said. The 101st said there were "several casualties."

"The command is currently focused on caring for the servicemembers and their families," the fort said, adding that the incident is under investigation.

First responders at the scene of the crash in Trigg County, Kentucky of two helicopters out of Fort Campbell late on March 30, 2023. WKDZ Radio

Beshear tweeted Thursday morning that he was traveling to Fort Campbell "to support our troops and their families after last night's tragic incident."

CBS Nashville affiliate WTVF-TV reports the area where the choppers went down is "pretty rural. ... We're told this happened in an open field -- away from any nearby homes."

Fort Campbell is about 60 miles northwest of Nashville.

Last month, two Tennessee National Guard pilots were killed when their Black Hawk helicopter crashed in Alabama during a routine training mission.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.