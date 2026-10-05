After second kidney transplant, Ardmore candle shop owner urges others to hold on: "Be patient"

Chris Holloway spent years balancing his Ardmore candle shop with dialysis and the wait for a kidney. Now, he and his wife, Tia, are encouraging others to hold on.

"These last couple of years have been pretty brutal, just dealing with dialysis and the struggles that come with it," he said.

Earlier this year, we introduced you to Holloway, the owner of Cork and Candles in Ardmore.

While he and his wife, Tia, built their business into a place where people could make candles and find comfort, Chris was also battling kidney disease and waiting for a second transplant. Then came the call.

Hackensack Meridian had been trying to reach Chris overnight. His son finally got through to him.

"Dad, answer your phone. I think someone has a kidney for you," his son told him.

Chris had a match.

Now recovering from his second kidney transplant, Chris and Tia are sharing a message for people still waiting: be patient and don't give up.

"You have to be patient," Chris said. "If you're healthy enough to be on a transplant list, your days are coming."

"I know people may want to give up," Tia said. "Don't do it. Something is coming."

Chris remembers a time when the wait made him feel powerless. Today, he said, "I can do everything."

He's taking his time getting back to work and is grateful to everyone who visited Cork & Candles after hearing his story — many stopping by to show support and ask about kidney donation.

Chris was listed for a transplant at both Penn and Hackensack Meridian. He encourages people considering a transplant to ask their care teams whether they can be listed at more than one center.