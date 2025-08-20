Arcadia University welcomes one of its largest classes in recent history as education program grows

Meet the newest freshmen moving in at Arcadia University in Pennsylvania

Arcadia University is welcoming its newest class Wednesday, and while move-in day always brings excitement, there's something different about this year.

Not only is the Class of 2029 one of the largest in recent history, with more than 700 students, but the university is also seeing steady growth in its education program at a time when teacher shortages remain a major concern across the region.

Associate professor Kim Dean calls Arcadia a "little gem," a place where students are often surprised by how connected and intentional the campus feels. This year, she says, momentum is building.

"It's really inspiring when students come and envision themselves as educators," Dean said.

For the third consecutive year, overall enrollment has increased, with the biggest growth in education. Dean believes the shift is connected to the pandemic, when many teachers left the field due to burnout and heavy workloads. But now, she says, a new wave of students is stepping in.

Teaching, she adds, remains one of the most recession-proof professions, and calls from school districts looking for qualified candidates never stop.

"It's sort of like a student market — our students are in great demand," Dean said.

That's especially important locally. Nearly 50% of Arcadia graduates stay in the Philadelphia region and go on to fill vacancies in area schools, according to the university.

Arcadia also helps students access grants and partners with community colleges to make its programs more affordable — all with the goal of placing more teachers in classrooms.

With move-in underway and classes beginning soon, the university hopes this new class will help close the gap and inspire even more students to pursue a career in education.

