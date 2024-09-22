Aramark workers announce strike at 3 South Philadelphia stadiums

Workers who serve food and work in retail and warehouse spaces at South Philadelphia's three sports stadiums are set to strike Monday, their union announced.

Unite Here Local 274, the union that represents cooks, servers, bartenders, dishwashers, concessions workers, cleaners, retail workers and warehouse employees at Citizens Bank Park, Lincoln Financial Field and Wells Fargo, announced the strike Sunday night.

The strike begins Monday and includes workers from all three stadiums, the union said.

Workers from all three facilities voted to authorize the strike, which is "part of an ongoing campaign to win family-sustaining wage increases and health care coverage for stadium workers at all three stadiums," the announcement from the union said.

The union is also demanding that Aramark aggregate the hours of workers who work at multiple stadiums in the sports complex to determine their eligibility for health care and lower the threshold for eligibility, according to the announcement. Their hours at each building are counted separately now.

Workers are expected to hit the picket lines early Monday morning, with many arriving in late afternoon when their shifts would be starting.

The union is asking fans to "enjoy events … and boycott food and drinks from Aramark" at the three facilities.

The Phillies are scheduled to play the Chicago Cubs Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday evenings at Citizens Bank Park, their final homestand of the regular season.

The next Eagles home game is Oct. 13, but Temple University football will play Army at Lincoln Financial Field Thursday.

Singer-songwriter Maxwell is set to perform at Wells Fargo Center Tuesday, and Charli XCX and Troye Sivan are scheduled to play the arena Wednesday. The Flyers have a preseason game at home Thursday against the New York Islanders.

Aramark is a Philadelphia-based company that provides concessions at the three stadiums.

CBS News Philadelphia has asked Aramark for comment.

