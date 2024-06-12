Market Street Bridge reopens after Aramark workers' protest stopped traffic in Center City Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Aramark workers blocked traffic in Center City Philadelphia for a short time Wednesday evening.

Workers protested at Aramark's global headquarters at 24th and Market streets and on the Market Street Bridge, which connects University City and Center City. Traffic was stopped for about an hour.

Hundreds of cooks, servers, bartenders, dishwashers and concessions workers employed by Aramark and represented by Unite Here Local 274 were expected to join the protest, according to the union.

Food service workers at the South Philadelphia sports complex are paid less than stadium food workers in other major cities, according to Unite Here.

The protest was the latest in an ongoing campaign by the union, which is demanding higher wages and health care benefits for year-round work.