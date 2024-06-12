Watch CBS News
Market Street Bridge reopens after Aramark workers' protest stopped traffic in Center City Philadelphia

By Laura Fay

/ CBS Philadelphia

Aramark workers shut down Market Street Bridge in Philadelphia
Aramark workers shut down Market Street Bridge in Philadelphia 00:27

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Aramark workers blocked traffic in Center City Philadelphia for a short time Wednesday evening.

Workers protested at Aramark's global headquarters at 24th and Market streets and on the Market Street Bridge, which connects University City and Center City. Traffic was stopped for about an hour.

Hundreds of cooks, servers, bartenders, dishwashers and concessions workers employed by Aramark and represented by Unite Here Local 274 were expected to join the protest, according to the union. 

Food service workers at the South Philadelphia sports complex are paid less than stadium food workers in other major cities, according to Unite Here.

The protest was the latest in an ongoing campaign by the union, which is demanding higher wages and health care benefits for year-round work.

Laura Fay

Laura Fay is a digital content producer at CBS News Philadelphia. Laura previously worked as a reporter, editor and audience director at The 74, a nonprofit news organization covering education.

First published on June 12, 2024 / 6:20 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

