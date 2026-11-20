For more than 65 years, Appel Farm Arts and Music Center has helped fuel children's creativity. It's been an arts-centered oasis in rural Salem County, New Jersey.

"Kids were willing to explore and put themselves out there without risk of judgment," said Ronnie Cimprich, who's been a board member at Appel Farm since it first opened in Elmer in 1960.

Cimprich has seen thousands of children from across the country, and as far away as Europe and the Caribbean, participate in the arts-themed summer camp and year-round programs like concerts and festivals.

She said it was a safe haven where everyone was accepted.

"The same kid who took their violin and went ert ert ert got the same applause as the young talented pianist," Cimprich said.

After several months of conversations, the board of trustees announced Appel Farm will close Friday.

"Leading up to this point has been really heart-wrenching, trying to keep on my business hat on, but at the same time my insides are very sad," Heather Yelle, the executive director, said.

Yelle called Appel Farm her second home. She spent her entire career there, and her daughters were also campers who became counselors. Yelle said Appel Farm never fully recovered after the pandemic, and the large property is expensive to maintain.

"The buildings have been here for 60-plus years," she said. "Utilities have gone up, and funding has gone down."

Now, campers and staff members are cherishing the memories and reflecting on the six decades Appel Farm was their home for the arts.

"Not having that anymore is very sad, especially within Salem County, because we don't have a large-size location that can bring everybody all together," Yelle said.

All arts programming has ended, including the camp.

Creativity Colaboratory Charter School, which has a focus on the arts, was established on the property. Officials say that it is thriving and the school will stay open.