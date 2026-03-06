Apartment fire in Horsham, Pennsylvania sends three people to the hospital

Three people were sent to the hospital following a fire at an apartment building in Horsham, Pennsylvania late Thursday night.

Montgomery County officials tell CBS News Philadelphia calls came in just before 11:30 p.m. for a reported fire in the Blair Mill Village West Apartment Complex. When crews arrived on scene they found heavy flames and smoke coming from the building along the 100 block of Alison Road.

Police on the scene informed fire personnel that people were trapped in the building and rescues were being made. Once everyone was safely evacuated from the building, crews worked to fight the fire. The blaze was placed under control sometime before 1 a.m.

Officials said three people were transported to nearby hospitals to be treated for injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

We reached out to the Red Cross of Southeastern Pennsylvania to see if they are assisting residents who were impacted and we are awaiting a response.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.