AP calls Wes Moore as Maryland's first Black governor

BALTIMORE -- Wes Moore is set to make history after he was projected winner in Maryland's gubernatorial race Tuesday night.

The Associated Press called the race in favor of Moore the minute polls closed in Maryland at 8 p.m. He would be the state's first Black governor.

Moore's running-mate Aruna Miller is also set to make history as the first immigrant and woman of color to be elected to the state-wide office of lieutenant governor.

In the opening remarks of his victory speech, Moore thanked the security and wait staff first, then he thanked his wife Dawn, and his children 11-year-old Mia and 9-year-old James.

Moore also acknowledged that his rise to such a historic moment would not have been possible without the broad coalition of volunteers that he relied on.

"At a time when those of you—those of us—who hope to be part of the solution are often told to wait our turn. You believed that in this moment, our state could be bolder, and our state could go faster," said Moore. "It is because of you that I stand here, humbled and ready to become the 63rd governor of the state of Maryland."

Moore acknowledged the time has now come for him to deliver on the promises he made over a period of 16 months on the campaign trail.

Moore has said he believes it's vital to give students an early start to education access and he has a goal to provide free PRE-K for all children.

He's also pledged to provide job training to better match the skill set of workers with available jobs. He pledged to provide better transportation opportunities, especially for residents in areas like Baltimore city who rely on public transportation.

"In Baltimore, I met Shawn, a security guard who was working the midnight shift, and blowing his salary on Ubers because there was no reliable public transportation. And in Western Maryland, I met Shannon, a server who's still struggling, even with multiple jobs. After our conversation, he told me that I had his vote, but he had one ask, 'Don't forget about us.' Shannon, if you're watching, I want to tell you again what I told you that day: I will never forget about you. I will be thinking about you, and all the people I've met during this campaign, every day that I have the honor of serving as your governor," Moore said.

Moore also addressed the issue of crime that many Marylanders must often confront.

"We will work with police and communities to ensure public safety, to keep illegal guns and violent offenders off our streets.

In our Maryland, you will feel safe in your own neighborhoods— and safe in your own skin," said Moore.

Moore has support from lawmakers in Annapolis. Senate President Bill Ferguson and Speaker Adrienne Jones both endorsed Moore and their support may assist him in accomplishing his goals once he takes office.

"Tonight, Maryland is a beacon of hope across the Nation. Congratulations, Wes Moore and Aruna Miller," tweeted Senate President Bill Ferguson, with the hashtag, LetsGetToWork.

A spokesperson for Governor Larry Hogan said the Governor called Moore within about minutes of the polls closing to congratulate him and pledged to support an orderly transition.

"There is no higher calling than public service, and no greater honor than to serve the people of this great state," said Governor Hogan.

"Our team is committed to ensuring a smooth and orderly transition to the next administration, and I look forward to meeting with the governor-elect in the coming days."

Moore, the son of an immigrant, also acknowledged what this moment means for his personal journey.

"And it is not lost on me that I've made some history here tonight, too. But I also know I'm not the first one to try. This is just more proof that progress is possible in Maryland. And I am humbled to be a part of this legacy," said Moore.