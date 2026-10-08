3 minors charged after allegedly spray-painting racist, antisemitic graffiti at Pennsylvania playground

Three minors were charged with ethnic intimidation after allegedly spray-painting racist and antisemitic graffiti throughout a playground in Montgomery County over the weekend, police said Thursday.

Abington Township police were notified Saturday morning after several swastikas were found spray-painted on playground equipment and on the blacktop at the Glenside Weldon Playground. Police said a racist word was painted on the playground sign.

Police said toilet paper was found in a tree, and beer cans and trash were found in the grass.

The three minors were also charged with criminal mischief, police said.

"The Abington Township Police Department takes incidents involving hate and bias seriously," the police department said in a news release. "Acts of vandalism are unacceptable under any circumstances, and hateful messages targeting individuals or groups have no place in our community. Our department remains committed to protecting the safety and dignity of every person in Abington Township."