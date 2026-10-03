Offensive playground graffiti under investigation in Glenside, Pennsylvania, police say

Police in Abington Township, Pennsylvania, are investigating offensive graffiti at a local playground.

Anti-Black and antisemitic graffiti was found throughout the Weldon playground in Glenside, Abington Township Police said on Facebook on Saturday.

Abington School Board President Melissa Mowry in a post on Facebook described the vandalism "BS of the most craven, cowardly, and despicable kind."

The school district owns the playground and partners with community organizations to maintain it, she said in the post. Volunteer firefighters and school district facilities personnel were working to remove the graffiti, Mowry added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Abington Township Police Department at 267-536-1100.