Watch CBS News
Local News

Hundreds sleep outside in Center City to raise awareness for youth homelessness

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Hundreds sleep outside in Center City to raise money, awareness for youth homlessness
Hundreds sleep outside in Center City to raise money, awareness for youth homlessness 00:23

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Hundreds of people slept outside in Center City to raise money and awareness for youth homelessness overnight into Friday. Participants took part in the Covenant House Pennsylvania's Annual Sleep Out event. 

They were provided sleeping bags and cardboard boxes to spend the night outdoors. 

Money raised will go towards transitional housing and supportive services for young adults experiencing homelessness.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on November 18, 2022 / 5:36 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.