Hundreds sleep outside in Center City to raise awareness for youth homelessness
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Hundreds of people slept outside in Center City to raise money and awareness for youth homelessness overnight into Friday. Participants took part in the Covenant House Pennsylvania's Annual Sleep Out event.
They were provided sleeping bags and cardboard boxes to spend the night outdoors.
Money raised will go towards transitional housing and supportive services for young adults experiencing homelessness.
