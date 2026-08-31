Anonymous celebrity pays towing fees for Philly carjacking victim charged hundreds of dollars to get car back

Days after Aniyah Monroe shared her story with CBS News Philadelphia, we met with her again. This time, we had a happy ending and a wad of cash.

This all started last month when Monroe was carjacked while making an Uber Eats delivery in Northern Liberties. She was on the phone with her grandmother at the time.

"When she got out the car, I heard her scream," Dollie Monroe told CBS News Philadelphia. "And I was like, that don't sound good."

Monroe was OK. Weeks later, she received a letter in the mail from Camden County police saying her car was in an impound lot in Camden, New Jersey. Then she found out it would cost her nearly $900 in towing and storage fees to get it out.

"I should not have to pay for my car that was stolen from me," Monroe said.

Philadelphia police told CBS News Philadelphia they located the car three hours after it was stolen but didn't notify Monroe because they thought Camden County police would. Camden County police sent a letter Monroe said she received nearly three weeks later.

Monroe said she ended up borrowing money to get it out last week, all while a big-name celebrity with Philly ties had seen the story and wanted to help. He contacted CBS News Philadelphia, sent over the money and just asked to remain anonymous.

On Monday morning, we delivered the good news.

"Thank you so much because I really appreciate that because you know, people don't have to help me," Monroe said.

She showed us a dent in her car and said there was a bunch of garbage inside, and her wallet and daughter's car seat were gone. Turns out, Monroe says the tow company waived some fees and it cost her around $600. The anonymous donation covered that and then some.

"I went and got my car back. My child is safe," Monroe said. "I'm good. I don't have no complaints."