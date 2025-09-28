Watch CBS News
Local News

30-year-old woman dies in crash in Hamilton, New Jersey, state police say

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
Read Full Bio
Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

A 30-year-old woman died in a crash early Sunday morning in Hamilton, Mercer County, New Jersey State Police said. 

The crash happened at around 6 a.m. on the ramp from Interstate 295 to Route 29, according to state police. Authorities identified the woman as Angellisa Jeter of Florence, Burlington County.

State police said Jeter was driving on the ramp when her Nissan entered the right shoulder and struck a concrete barrier. She then traveled across to the left and struck another concrete barrier. Jeter died due to the injuries she sustained in the crash, state police said. 

The crash is under investigation. 

Tom Ignudo

Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue