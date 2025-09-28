30-year-old woman dies in crash in Hamilton, New Jersey, state police say

A 30-year-old woman died in a crash early Sunday morning in Hamilton, Mercer County, New Jersey State Police said.

The crash happened at around 6 a.m. on the ramp from Interstate 295 to Route 29, according to state police. Authorities identified the woman as Angellisa Jeter of Florence, Burlington County.

State police said Jeter was driving on the ramp when her Nissan entered the right shoulder and struck a concrete barrier. She then traveled across to the left and struck another concrete barrier. Jeter died due to the injuries she sustained in the crash, state police said.

The crash is under investigation.