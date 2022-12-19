Person ID'd, charged for shooting outside KOP Mall after hit-and-run

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) -- Andrew Wiley of Philadelphia was shot by a police officer after a hit-and-run and chase outside of the King of Prussia Mall on Sunday, authorities said. The shooting happened by the Seasons 52 parking lot that leads to North Gulph Road at around 2:30 p.m.

Police say the 27-year-old suspect is now charged with the attempted murder of a police officer.

The Upper Merion Township Police Department said in a release that officers were notified about a hit-and-run in the area of Green Deck at the King of Prussia Mall. Nolan said the hit-and-run victim, a woman, is OK.

Police said a bike officer located Wiley's vehicle, a red Nissan Juke, in the Green Deck but he fled the parking deck at a high rate of speed. Wiley attempted to exit the parking lot of the King of Prussia Mall near the Seasons 52 exit near North Gulph Road, but he got stuck in traffic.

Upper Merion Township Police confirm a police involved shooting at the King of Prussia Mall.



Suspect drove off a 4-foot stone wall after a hit & run accident. Both the officer & the suspect fired shots. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/rOxlV5GDwL — Marcella Baietto (@MarcellaBaietto) December 18, 2022

Police were able to pull up behind Wiley's vehicle, but then he tried to escape again, authorities said. Once the man saw police, he turned right, jumped a curb and drove into the Seasons 52 parking lot and drove off a 4-foot stone wall, where his vehicle became disabled.

Police said an officer then exited his vehicle and approached Wiley's car on foot and he also left his car armed with a 9mm handgun, according to a release.

Authorities say Wiley and the officer both discharged their weapons, but only Wiley was hit. Wiley was shot at least two times in his legs. He was taken to Paoli Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Was actually there when this happened today with my children in the car. A bullet could have struck an innocent person. Thankfully nobody else was hurt. There’s no reason to pull a gun on a cop for a hit and run. That decision put so many innocent people in danger! pic.twitter.com/vUoqBTlBvb — CEO_AngeloP (@CeoAngeloP) December 19, 2022

"You know, you have the largest shopping mall by retail space in the country, Sunday before Christmas, yes it could've been very, very different," Nolan said. "The actions of the officer, in this case, were heroic. It's a miracle that the officer was not injured and we don't have a worse situation right now than what we're dealing with."

Families at the mall said they're shocked the incident happened so close to the holidays.

"It's not even that welcoming to even come in your own area because there's danger everywhere," Queen, a Norristown resident, said. "It doesn't just have like one specific location so you just have to be safe."

Nolan said it's unclear at the moment how many shots were fired.

The shooting is under investigation by the Montgomery County Detective Bureau. Per Upper Merion Department policy, the officer that fired their gun is put on administrative leave.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Upper Merion Township Police Department at 610-265-3232.