Phillies Select Pitcher Andrew Painter With 13th Overall Pick In MLB Draft
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After a huge win to take the series from the Red Sox, the Phillies turned their attention to the MLB Draft on Sunday night. The Phillies selected Andrew Painter, an 18-year-old right-handed pitcher from Florida, with the 13th overall pick.
He throws between 93 and 95 mph and can command four different pitches.
It's the second year in a row the Phillies selected a high school pitcher in Round 1 after taking Mick Abel last year.
Painter was high school teammates with Joe Girardi's son, Dante.
