Phillies Select Pitcher Andrew Painter With 13th Overall Pick In MLB Draft

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After a huge win to take the series from the Red Sox, the Phillies turned their attention to the MLB Draft on Sunday night. The Phillies selected Andrew Painter, an 18-year-old right-handed pitcher from Florida, with the 13th overall pick.

He throws between 93 and 95 mph and can command four different pitches.

With the 13th pick in the #MLBDraft, the Phillies have selected Andrew Painter, an 18-year-old right-handed pitcher from Calvary Christian Academy (FL). pic.twitter.com/2qLYeDpYy8 — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 12, 2021

It's the second year in a row the Phillies selected a high school pitcher in Round 1 after taking Mick Abel last year.

Painter was high school teammates with Joe Girardi's son, Dante.