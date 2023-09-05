Man charged in connection to 7-year-old's fatal fall from truck in Plymouth Meeting

Montco DA announces investigation into death of 7 year old

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A 48-year-old man from Plymouth Meeting faces various charges as the Montgomery County DA's Office investigates the death of a 7-year-old girl who fell from a truck about two weeks ago.

The Montgomery County District Attorney says Andres Marin faces charges, including involuntary manslaughter and homicide by vehicle, after turning himself in on Tuesday.

The Plymouth Township police and Montgomery County detectives had an investigation of the 7-year-old's death that happened on Aug. 22. The investigation revealed that the 7-year-old leaned over the sidewall of a 1996 Subaru Sambar truck, fell and hit her head on the pavement and then was run over by the truck.

Officials say Marin drove the girl to her parent's house and then drove her and her father to Einstein Montgomery County.

An autopsy of the 7-year-old by the Montgomery County Coroner's Office revealed the cause of death was blunt impact injuries and the death was ruled a homicide.

Further in the investigation, officials spoke with the four other children ages 6-11 who were riding bikes and scooters outside and said they asked Marin for a ride. Marin, a neighbor, has given the children rides before, according to the Montgomery County DA.

There's a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 19 at 1 p.m.