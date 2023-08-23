Watch CBS News
Local News

Death investigation of 7-year-old underway after falling of truck: officials

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Montco DA announces investigation into death of 7 year old
Montco DA announces investigation into death of 7 year old 00:19

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. (CBS) -- The Montgomery County DA's Office is investigating the death of a 7-year-old girl who died after falling from a truck. It happened after 8 p.m. Tuesday in Plymouth Meeting.

The girl along with four other children were playing outside when a neighbor gave the children a ride in his truck.

Police say when the driver turned a corner, the 7-year-old fell out.

The cause of death was determined to be blunt impact injuries after having an autopsy Wednesday morning.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on August 23, 2023 / 7:12 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.