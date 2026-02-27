What will Philadelphia look like in 2276? And how will the people of 250 years in the future look back on this moment in history?

As the U.S. celebrates its 250th anniversary this year, America250 is planning to bury a time capsule in Philadelphia that is built to last another 250 years and be opened on what would be the nation's 500th anniversary, July 4, 2276.

The design of the America250 time capsule was unveiled Thursday.

This is a stainless steel capsule developed by scientists at the National Institute of Standards and Technology and preservation experts at the Library of Congress.

The records inside will be in a protective metal bell jar with an air pocket designed to guard against moisture.

"More than a symbolic gesture, the capsule fulfills a national responsibility: to document who we were at 250 so that Americans in 2276 can look back with clarity and context," America250's website states.

The final list of contents of the capsule will be revealed ahead of July 4. But we know at this point that it will contain items from the 2026 Rose Parade, student submissions from the America250 field trip contest, sports memorabilia and items donated by all three branches of the federal government.

The capsule will be on display in Philly in early July before being buried in a ceremony on Independence Day. The burial site will be on Independence Mall under a sculpture that will be based on Benjamin Franklin's "Join or Die" snake cartoon.

If this article survives 250 years into the future too, hi from 2026!