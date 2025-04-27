Watch CBS News
Knife-wielding man shot, killed by police in Ambler, Pennsylvania, DA says

By Jessica MacAulay

A man was shot by police in Ambler, Pennsylvania, Saturday night after he ran toward officers while holding a butcher-style knife, the Montgomery County district attorney said.

Authorities received a 911 call just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday for a suspicious person in the area of Forest Avenue and School Street, Montgomery County DA Kevin Steele said in an announcement about the investigation.

When officers arrived, they found 43-year-old Robert Aguilar Cholula holding a "large, butcher-style knife," according to the DA's office. Police asked Cholula to put the knife down, but officials said the 43-year-old refused and instead, ran toward the officers.

One of the responding police officers fired their taser, but Cholula didn't stop. Another officer fired their weapon, hitting Cholula, according to the DA's office. 

The 43-year-old was brought to Jefferson Abington Hospital for his injuries, where he later died, officials said. 

Montgomery County detectives are investigating the shooting. 

