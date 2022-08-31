Watch CBS News
Amber Alert canceled: 13-year-old Janae Kalia-Henry found safe, Pennsylvania State Police say

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

READING, Pa. (CBS) -- An Amber Alert has been canceled after a 13-year-old girl who was abducted in Reading has been found safe. Pennsylvania State Police say Janae Kalia-Henry was found safe on Wednesday night.

Pennsylvania State Police issued the alert just before 3 p.m. Wednesday.

State police said Janae was last seen in the area of Schuylkill Avenue around 2 a.m. She was abducted by an unknown man and last seen traveling in a silver Chevy Traverse with Pennsylvania tags and registration.

No other information is available at this time.

First published on August 31, 2022 / 3:03 PM

