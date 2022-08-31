Amber Alert canceled: 13-year-old Janae Kalia-Henry found safe, Pennsylvania State Police say
READING, Pa. (CBS) -- An Amber Alert has been canceled after a 13-year-old girl who was abducted in Reading has been found safe. Pennsylvania State Police say Janae Kalia-Henry was found safe on Wednesday night.
Pennsylvania State Police issued the alert just before 3 p.m. Wednesday.
State police said Janae was last seen in the area of Schuylkill Avenue around 2 a.m. She was abducted by an unknown man and last seen traveling in a silver Chevy Traverse with Pennsylvania tags and registration.
No other information is available at this time.
